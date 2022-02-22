Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – BIA erred when it interpreted ‘unambiguous’ rule (access required)

Immigration – BIA erred when it interpreted ‘unambiguous’ rule (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2022

Where a regulation requires the Department of Homeland Security or DHS, to notify an applicant of the need to provide biometrics, such as photographs and fingerprints; provide the applicant with a biometrics notice and provide instructions for producing biometrics, the Board of Immigration Appeals, or BIA, erred when it interpreted the regulation in a way ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo