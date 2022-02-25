Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SC House's $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers. The House Ways and Means Committee approved the state’s $14 billion spending plan Thursday, sending the plan to the ...

