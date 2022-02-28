Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Feb. 28 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Feb. 28 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 28, 2022

Steinberg Law Firm in Charleston announced that Catherine “Catie” Meehan has been promoted to partner. Meehan, the firm’s first female partner, is a former registered nurse who focuses her practice on workers’ compensation and personal injury. Kevin McKibbin has joined K&L Gates LLP as a partner in the firm’s private equity practice in its Charleston office. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo