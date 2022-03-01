Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Securities broker awarded $1.1 million for wrongful termination (access required)

Arbitration – Securities broker awarded $1.1 million for wrongful termination (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 1, 2022

Where an arbitration panel awarded a broker over $1.1 million for wrongful termination without cause, the district court erred by refusing to enforce the award. Although the employer argued that North Carolina does not recognize a claim for wrongful termination without cause, because there were decisions suggesting that such a claim could arise in these ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo