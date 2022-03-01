Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Practice – Abortion providers have standing to challenge South Carolina law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 1, 2022

Where abortion providers challenged South Carolina legislation that bans abortions after an ultrasound detects a “fetal heartbeat,” they had third-party standing to do so because they would suffer an injury-in-fact from enforcement and could reasonably be expected to frame the issues and present them with the necessary adversarial zeal. Background Three abortion providers challenge South Carolina legislation ...

