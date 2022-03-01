Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Railway to pay $4.15M for company’s building  (access required)

Railway to pay $4.15M for company’s building  (access required)

By: David Baugher March 1, 2022

The state of South Carolina has reached a $4.15 million post-trial settlement with a family-owned technology company in a condemnation case, the company’s attorneys report. Trenholm Walker and John Linton Jr. of Walker Gressette Freeman Linton in Charleston report that the issue dates back to a 2016 attempt by the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo