Contract – Third-Party Beneficiary – Express Disclaimer – Legal Conclusion – Medical Insurance

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 2, 2022

Although she was not a party to the “Institutional Agreement,” which made the defendant-hospital a preferred provider organization for purposes of plaintiff’s health insurance coverage with Blue Cross, the contract clearly provided benefits for plaintiff. Since the construction of the terms of a contract is a question of law, plaintiff may sue to enforce the ...

