Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Defendant’s concession dooms challenge to firearms statute (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 2, 2022

Where a defendant did not dispute that his conduct fell “squarely” within the confines of a federal firearms’ statute, he could not challenge that statute as vague. Both the Supreme Court and this court have held that a litigant whose conduct is clearly prohibited by a statute cannot be the one to make a vagueness ...

