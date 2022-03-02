Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – DUI – Miranda Warnings – Video Recording – Audio Only – Suppression (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 2, 2022

S.C. Code Ann. § 56-5-2953(A) requires that the reading of a DUI suspect’s Miranda rights be shown on video. Since the General Assembly amended a previous version of the statute, which said the video was required to “include” the Miranda warnings, to say the video was required to “show” the warnings, we agree with our ...

