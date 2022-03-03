Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Charleston theatre ordered to pay $300K in negligence case

By: Heath Hamacher March 3, 2022

After a two-day trial, a Charleston County jury on Feb. 23 awarded $300,000 to a man who broke his arm after falling down the stairs of the Queen Street Theatre while helping the building manager move furniture from one floor to the next. Gedney Howe IV and Michael Monastra of Law Offices of Gedney Howe in ...

