Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit: No rubber-stamp of asylum rejection  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 7, 2022

A Guatemalan man seeking asylum will get a review of his case because an immigration judge applied an improper standard when determining whether the man reasonably feared persecution or torture if he were sent back to his home country, a unanimous 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel has ruled in a case of first ...

