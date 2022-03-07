Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Homeowner shot by officer through window gets $650,000 (access required)

Homeowner shot by officer through window gets $650,000 (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2022

COLUMBIA (AP) — A man shot in the foyer of his South Carolina home by a police officer firing through a window as he checked on a medical alarm will get a $650,000 settlement for his injuries. The Greenville County deputy said Dick Tench had a gun. Tench said he had a concealed weapons permit and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo