Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys /

Attorneys – Reciprocal Discipline – North Carolina Disbarment – Misappropriation of Funds – Tax Crimes (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 9, 2022

Even though respondent sought a “substantially different discipline in this state,” given his consent to disbarment in North Carolina and his admitted misappropriation of client funds and criminal tax-related misconduct, we find disbarment is the appropriate sanction to impose as reciprocal discipline. In re Lindler (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-010-22, 2 pp.) (Per curiam) John Nichols and ...

