Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Prior settlement over royalties doesn’t bar trespass suit (access required)

Contract – Prior settlement over royalties doesn’t bar trespass suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 10, 2022

Where the plaintiffs were bound by a prior settlement with the defendants related to royalty claims for a defined period of time, and the plaintiffs are now pursuing trespass claims for a different time period, the district court did not err in declining to enjoin the new litigation. Background EQT Production Company and Equitable Resources Inc. resolved ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo