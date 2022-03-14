Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Florence Co. settles suit over inmate's death for $1.35M

By: Heath Hamacher March 14, 2022

The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund has agreed to pay $1.35 million to the estate of a mentally ill man who died in a segregation unit of the Florence County Detention Center, the attorneys for his estate report. The carrier will pay $975,000 on behalf of Florence County and its sheriff’s office and $375,000 on behalf ...

