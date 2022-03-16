Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Columbia attorney suspended indefinitely (March 2022)

By: David Donovan March 16, 2022

Attorney: Elizabeth Anne Perkins Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 2018 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on March 10 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Perkins on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17 of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Perkins’s license ...

