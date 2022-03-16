Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Conviction for co-conspirator’s use of gun during robbery stands (access required)

Criminal Practice – Conviction for co-conspirator’s use of gun during robbery stands (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 16, 2022

Where the defendant could not be convicted under 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) for personally carrying a gun during a Hobbs Act conspiracy, his conviction for carrying a firearm during a crime of violence nevertheless stood because he was liable for his co-conspirator’s use of a firearm during a Hobbs Act robbery. Background A jury convicted Darrell Gillespie ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo