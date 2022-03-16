Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Prior drug convictions don’t qualify as ACCA predicate offenses (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 16, 2022

Where the defendant was deemed a career offender based on three prior South Carolina convictions for possession of marijuana, but the state’s statute defined marijuana more broadly than Congress did, the district court erred in finding the state offenses qualified as predicate offenses. Background Soterio Lamar Hope pled guilty to one count of knowingly possessing a firearm ...

