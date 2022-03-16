Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Insurance – Auto – UIM Stacking – California Policy – S.C. Property, Lives or Interests (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 16, 2022

A South Carolina-resident Navy sailor was temporarily in California on his way to deployment in Guam when he bought insurance for the Kia he took with him to Guam. While he was in Guam, his wife and children, who had moved back to South Carolina, were involved in an auto accident that claimed the lives ...

