Insurance – COVID-related business losses are not ‘physical loss’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 16, 2022

Where a West Virginia business closed two of its art studio locations because of the governor’s COVID-19 executive order, its claim for lost business income and other expenses was denied because there was no material destruction or harm to its covered premises. Background In March 2020, Uncork and Create LLC operated a “creative events” business at two ...

