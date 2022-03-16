Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New charges filed against Murdaugh, Fleming

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 16, 2022

A grand jury has issued a total of 22 new indictments against suspended attorneys Cory Fleming and Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in a March 16 press release. The new charges—four against Murdaugh and 18 against Fleming—include money laundering, computer crimes, criminal conspiracy, false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance ...

