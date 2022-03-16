Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Seneca attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Seneca attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan March 16, 2022

Attorney: Edward Delane Rosemond Location: Seneca Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on March 10 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Rosemond on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement and appoint a receiver to protect the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo