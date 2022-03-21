Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $6.55M settlement for estate of wife killed by husband’s negligence  (access required)

$6.55M settlement for estate of wife killed by husband’s negligence  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 21, 2022

The estate of a woman who was killed in a high-speed car crash has agreed to settle its wrongful death suit against the woman’s husband for $6.55 million, its attorneys report.  Robert Phillips of McGowan Hood Felder & Phillips in Rock Hill and Bert “Skip” Utsey of Clawson Fargnoli Utsey in Charleston report that Helen Phillips ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo