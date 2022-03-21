Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina (access required)

Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2022

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo