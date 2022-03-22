Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina school board member sues 2 critics for libel (access required)

South Carolina school board member sues 2 critics for libel (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2022

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school board member has filed libel lawsuits against two district residents connected to a Facebook group that has been critical of the member. The State of Columbia reports that Lexington-Richland 5 Vice Chair Ken Loveless is suing Kevin Scully and Leslie Stiles. Scully has made critical comments about Loveless ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo