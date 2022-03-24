Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions (access required)

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 24, 2022

COLUMBIA (AP) — Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad. The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo