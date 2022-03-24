Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Party can withdraw consent without showing good cause (access required)

Civil Practice – Party can withdraw consent without showing good cause (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 24, 2022

Where a party consents to the jurisdiction of the magistrate judge, but then seeks to withdraw it before any other party consents, it need not show good cause to withdraw its consent. Background A district court may refer a case to a magistrate judge if all parties consent. Malcolm Muhammad at first consented to the referral of ...

