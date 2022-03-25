Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

By: The Associated Press March 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions. The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state rules that would have forced his pastor ...

