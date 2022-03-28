Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press March 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Ethics Commission has reversed a three decades old policy preventing anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid. The decision this week came after a whistleblower whose complaint was dismissed by the commission sued and said the secrecy ...

