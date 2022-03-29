Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Denial of church's zoning requests didn't violate law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 29, 2022

Where a church was aware of zoning restrictions when it purchased property, it could not have had a reasonable expectation of religious land use, dooming its claim under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act or RLUIPA. Because the land use restrictions were rationally related to the government’s interest in protecting the region’s watershed, ...

