Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – En banc court won’t reconcile conflicting panel decisions (access required)

Criminal Practice – En banc court won’t reconcile conflicting panel decisions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 29, 2022

Although two published panel decisions appeared to reach different conclusions on whether the Supreme Court had overruled an earlier ruling regarding the enforceability of and weight to be given the official commentary of the sentencing guidelines, a majority of the judges voted against rehearing en banc. Background A requested poll of the court failed to produce a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo