Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Record supported ‘course of conduct’ sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 29, 2022

Where the record showed the defendant was guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms three times over the course of nine months, the district court did not err when it concluded the three incidents qualified as the same course of conduct and were thus relevant for sentencing purposes. Background Justice McDonald challenges his 162-month sentence ...

