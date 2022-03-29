Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Default judgment of $5M for victims of fiery crash  (access required)

Default judgment of $5M for victims of fiery crash  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 29, 2022

A Charleston County judge has awarded $5 million to the estate of a man who was killed in a fiery crash caused by a drunk driver who was also killed.  Jai’von Pelzer was a passenger in a vehicle that was passing through the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road in Charleston around 2 a.m. on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo