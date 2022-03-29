Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Q&A: Tapping the mind of a beverage lawyer  (access required)

Q&A: Tapping the mind of a beverage lawyer  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 29, 2022

Brook Bristow hopped out of litigation after nearly a decade, exhausted and looking for a new craft. So he poured himself into his passion and an entirely new practice area, and in 2016 founded Bristow Beverage Law in Charleston. Today, he says that life has never tasted better.  The self-proclaimed “attorney-at-lager” recently spoke with Lawyers Weekly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo