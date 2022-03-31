Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
4th Circuit makes new law on class objectors  (access required)

4th Circuit makes new law on class objectors  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson March 31, 2022

A district court properly approved the settlement of a long-running class action lawsuit brought by life insurance policyholders, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, rejecting the objection by a single policyholder and laying down for the first time clear rules about who bears what burdens when a class member objects to a ...

