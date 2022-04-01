Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press April 1, 2022

DENVER (AP) — A federal jury's $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating ...

