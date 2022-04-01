Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press April 1, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday he won't vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, expressing concerns about her record despite supporting her confirmation as an appeals court judge last year. The South Carolina senator's announcement had been expected after he criticized Jackson during her four days of hearings last week. But ...

