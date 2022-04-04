Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Wrongful death suit settles for $1.8M  (access required)

Wrongful death suit settles for $1.8M  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 4, 2022

The estate of a man who died when an impaired driver broadsided his vehicle has settled its wrongful death suit for $1.8 million, the estate’s attorney reports.  Mark Bringardner represented the estate of 49-year-old David Watson, who was driving his SUV on Shiloh Road in Anderson County on August 21, 2021, when a sedan driven by ...

