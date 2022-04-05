Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – ‘Bright-line’ rule for compassionate release motions rejected (access required)

Criminal Practice – ‘Bright-line’ rule for compassionate release motions rejected (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 5, 2022

Where a detainee files a motion for compassionate release, it would be error for the district court to use a bright-line rule that accepts only the CDC’s highest risk conditions as a basis for grating the motion. Such a holding might fail to account for the complexities that may be presented in certain cases. Background On July ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo