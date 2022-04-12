Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – CSC with a Minor – Evidence – STD Test Results – Practitioners' Testimony (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 12, 2022

When a seven-year-old girl tested positive for gonorrhea, her father and her mother’s boyfriend both sought testing for sexually transmitted diseases. At the defendant-father’s trial, the test results were admitted with supporting testimony by the medical practitioners who had collected the men’s samples and confirmed their test results, rather than the laboratory technicians who actually ...

