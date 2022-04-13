Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirments (access required)

SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirments (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would ban businesses from refusing to serve people who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent public employers from requiring the shots. The Senate approved the bill 29-12 on Wednesday. Senators made changes to a House bill which that chamber passed in December, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo