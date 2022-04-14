Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Charleston attorney suspended for nine months (access required)

Charleston attorney suspended for nine months (access required)

By: David Donovan April 14, 2022

Attorney: P. Michael DuPree Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1988 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for nine months on April 13, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension. Background: On March 20, 2021, DuPree was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend at a bowling alley. DuPree, who had been drinking, approached his ...

