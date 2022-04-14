Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Conway attorney reprimanded (access required)

Conway attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 14, 2022

Attorney: Ralph James Wilson Jr. Location: Conway Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on April 13. Background: Wilson was charged with felony first-degree domestic violence on January 24, 2021 and subsequently placed on interim suspension. (In February 2022, the Supreme Court issued an order lifting that interim suspension.) On December 6, 2021 Wilson entered a plea ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo