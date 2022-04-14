Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Doctors, hospital pay $950K in post-partum hemorrhage death  (access required)

Doctors, hospital pay $950K in post-partum hemorrhage death  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 14, 2022

The estate of a woman who bled to death after childbirth has settled its medical malpractice suit for $950,000, the estate’s attorney reports.  Brink Hinson of Hinson, Hiller & Padget in Columbia reports that the 35-year-old woman died despite experiencing no complications during her pregnancy, labor, or delivery.  After delivering her third child the mother continued to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo