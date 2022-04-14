Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Myrtle Beach attorney reprimanded and fined (access required)

Myrtle Beach attorney reprimanded and fined (access required)

By: David Donovan April 14, 2022

Attorney: Robert S. Guyton Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded and fined $5,000 on April 13. Background: Guyton was reported to the South Carolina State Ethics Commission in January 2010. In January 2019, Guyton and the State Ethics Commission entered into a consent order in which Guyton admitted that in 2009 he engaged ...

