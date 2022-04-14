Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
South Carolina governor signs bill on convention of states (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina on Wednesday joined a growing number of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution after state lawmakers tailored the call for a convention to putting spending checks on the federal government, curbing ...

