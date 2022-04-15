Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 15, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit brought by four death row inmates challenging South Carolina's execution methods can move forward as the state attempts to carry out its first execution in more than a decade. Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed to a request by the prisoners' lawyers to closely examine officials' ...

