Missed pediatric tumor leads to $28.5M settlement, policy changes  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 15, 2022

A teenager who discovered that he was suffering from brain cancer nearly two and a half years after a radiologist failed to diagnose a tumor there has settled his medical malpractice and negligence case for $28.5 million, his attorneys report. William Applegate and Perry Buckner of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston report that their client was 14 ...

