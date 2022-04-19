Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Standard for Chapter 11 contempt is clarified (access required)

Bankruptcy – Standard for Chapter 11 contempt is clarified (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 19, 2022

Where the Supreme Court previously addressed the proper standard for holding a creditor in civil contempt for attempting to collect a debt that a Chapter 7 discharge order has immunized from collection, that rule also applied in a Chapter 11 case. The analysis was not limited to violations of Chapter 7 discharge orders and did ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo