Supreme Court expands scope of death penalty reviews  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 19, 2022

The South Carolina Supreme Court has never struck down a death sentence for being disproportionate, a record that remains intact after the court denied habeas relief to a man who was sentenced to death for robbing and killing a store clerk. But the court has, for the first time, agreed to treat cases that didn’t ...

